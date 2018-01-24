Canadian government investing $6 million to teach coding and digital skills to kids in Montreal

The federal government has announced a $6 million investment into teaching Montreal children about coding and other digital skills.
The funding will go into Kids Code Jeunesse, a not-for-profit organization focused on youth education. Kids Code Jeunesse is expected to benefit up to 70,000 students, as well as over 1,800 teachers.
The investment is part of a larger initiative called CanCode, a $50-million federal program that helps teach coding and other digital skills to close to one million K-12 students. CanCode also helps instruct over 63,000 Canadian teachers on how to incorporate digital skills and technologies into classrooms.
“Becoming the most innovative country begins with investing in Canadian talent,” Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. “Our government is committed to equipping Canadian youth with the digital skills they need for the jobs of the future. By teaching kids to code today, we’re positioning Canada for future success across all industries and sectors because these kids will facilitate digital adoption, making all Canadian industries more profitable and globally competitive.”
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Canada Newswire
