Facebook admits it can sometimes be damaging to democracy

Jan 22, 2018

2:14 PM EST

Facebook says it can’t guarantee it’s always good for democracy.

In a new blog post, the social media network admitted that it “should have been quicker to identify” instances of foreign interference in the U.S. democratic process.

Facebook is referring to the fact that Russian agents used Facebook to spread roughly 80,000 posts centred around divisive topics like race and LGBT rights that reached around 126 million people leading up to the November 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“Now, we’re as determined as ever to fight the negative influences and ensure that our platform is unquestionably a source for democratic good,” said Katie Harbath, Facebook’s global politics and government outreach director.

“There is much to build on in this regard, from the powerful role social media plays in giving people a voice in the democratic process to its ability to deliver information on an unprecedented scale. Our role is to ensure that the good outweighs the forces that can compromise healthy discourse.”

To help with that discussion, the blog post includes essays from Facebook’s product manager of civic engagement, Samidh Chakrabarti, and Cass R. Sunstein, professor at Harvard Law School. Facebook says it will publish more expert-penned articles in the coming days.

“In 2016, we at Facebook were far too slow to recognize how bad actors were abusing our platform,” Chakrabarti wrote. “We’re working diligently to neutralize these risks now.”

Going forward, he said Facebook will be more diligent in disabling suspect accounts and making election ads be verified and visible to larger audiences. However, he conceded that Facebook can’t “guarantee that the positives are destined to outweigh the negatives.”

Sunstein, meanwhile, said that social media as a whole is a work-in-progress and companies will always need to adapt in order to avoid making mistakes.

Back in December, a former Facebook executive also criticized the company for “destroying how society works.” Chamath Palihapitiya, who joined Facebook in 2007 and had served as vice president for user growth, said that Facebook allows for “no civil discourse, no cooperation,” instead helping spread “misinformation, mistruth.”

Facebook’s response, notably, did not outright challenge what Palihapitiya had said, but instead claimed that the company’s overall ethos has changed in the several years since he last worked there. “Facebook was a very different company back then, and as we have grown, we have realized how our responsibilities have grown too,” Facebook said in a statement. “We take our role very seriously and we are working hard to improve.”

For its part in Canada, Facebook has established an ‘election integrity initiative‘ in the country, ahead of the 2019 federal election. The effort also comes in response to a June 2017 report from Canada’s cyber-spy agency, the Communications Security Establishment, which stated it is “very likely” that

Facebook has at least 23 million monthly users in Canada.

Source: Facebook

  • Razvan Zamfir

    The effort also comes in response to a June 2017 report from Canada’s cyber-spy agency, the Communications Security Establishment, which stated it is “very likely” that

    The cliffhanger is killing me!

  • basesloadedwalk

    People still use facebook? How 2012 of them.

    • Captain H. Morgan

      Funny but mostly parents are the active users of Facebook. Kids started going elsewhere because old folks knew too much about what their kids are doing outside home.

    • basesloadedwalk

      I don’t use facebook, and never use my real name online anywhere because I don’t want my employer snooping on me. Too many stories about people being fired or not hired over facebook content.

    • John Lofwire

      Agreed.
      I dont like ppl trying to snoop me as well.

      I use facebook only for my lil game under another name ( load of free goodies when you login a facebook account lol )

    • basesloadedwalk

      People at work keep asking me to add them on facebook, and they look perplexed when I say I don’t do facebook. Sorry, but when I clock out, my employer and coworkers has no business in my life. I prefer to keep my friends and coworkers separate.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      So wait, your real name isn’t Bases Loaded Walk?

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Very little good comes from it.

  • John Lofwire

    So basically if its fit the narative of the establishment its will be accepted if not its will be branded as fake news.. got to love manipulation at the highest level.

    • Rev0lver

      No. Things that have no basis in reality are fake news. But I wouldn’t expect an illiterate simpleton like you, Stuttering John, to understand that.

  • basesloadedwalk

    I don’t doubt facebook is a shell of itself as we know it now within 20 years.