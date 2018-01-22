News
Essential Phone now available at Koodo

It's available for a modest $460 outright

Jan 22, 2018

8:30 AM EST

8 comments

Telus flanker brand Koodo has started to carry the Essential Phone.

The discount carrier has priced the high-end Android phone at $460 outright and $100 upfront on a two-year, $15 per month Tab Medium plan. It’s also available for $220 upfront on a $10 per month Tab Small plan.

The Essential Phone first came to Canada via Telus last September. At launch, Essential’s first smartphone was priced at $1050 outright and $290 on a two-year Premium Plus plan.

MobileSyrup recently revisited the device and noted that the phone’s camera experience had improved significantly since launch.

Source: Koodo

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    I’m sorry, is this a joke? The Essential phone has been available at Koodo since November…

    • Eric King

      And when it first went on sale for Black Friday, it was $0 on a medium tab. It nearly crashed Koodo’s website.

    • Acrobat1991

      Yeah, I was wondering about that too. I have seen it on their website for months. But MS now says it’s available. If their missing on something this basic, makes me wonder on what else they are missing out.

    • Brodie

      You are missing that it is $460 outright, that is the news…no tab and the same at Telus.

    • Acrobat1991

      Title of article (and on twitter) written Jan 22: ” Essential Phone now available at Koodo” . “Now” is not the same as 2-3 months later. if the title would have been “Essential Phone now only $460 at Koodo”, that would have made sense. But this phone is not “now” just available at Koodo as what the title claims. The phone has been available for over 2 months and is not considered “now” material (IMO)

      In article: “Telus flanker brand Koodo has started to carry the Essential Phone”. Not “has started to carry back in November”.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Is the $460 outright the “new” news? Not bad for an 835 equipped phone. Still with a lack of features I’m looking for I’ll pass.

    But there does seem some people quite happy and worth a look.

  • thereasoner

    Great deal now that camera and touch latency issues have been dealt with.

  • AJ

    MS, this article is outright incorrect.. take it down!

    I bought the Essential Phone 2 months ago from Koodo. It was only available online then, and same is true now.