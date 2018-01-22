Essential Phone now available at Koodo

Telus flanker brand Koodo has started to carry the Essential Phone.
The discount carrier has priced the high-end Android phone at $460 outright and $100 upfront on a two-year, $15 per month Tab Medium plan. It’s also available for $220 upfront on a $10 per month Tab Small plan.
The Essential Phone first came to Canada via Telus last September. At launch, Essential’s first smartphone was priced at $1050 outright and $290 on a two-year Premium Plus plan.
MobileSyrup recently revisited the device and noted that the phone’s camera experience had improved significantly since launch.
Source: Koodo
