Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia announced for Android and iOS in North America

Square Enix will release Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia later this month on Android and iOS devices in North America, the publisher announced today.
Originally released in Japan last February, Opera Omnia is a spin-off of the Dissidia fighting game series that debuted on the PlayStation Portable. Square Enix hasn’t confirmed a specific North American release date for Opera Omnia, however.
In Opera Omnia, players will engage in traditional turn-based combat using the Dissidia series’ trademark ‘Bravery’ system. With this mechanic, players must use certain attacks to fill up their Bravery pool in order to make their HP-damaging attacks more effective.
Players will be able to create three-person parties made up of well-known Final Fantasy characters like Cecil Harvey (Final Fantasy IV), Terra Branford (Final Fantasy VI), Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy VII) and Yuna (Final Fantasy X).
Opera Omnia also features a number of playable characters that aren’t in any other Dissidia games, including Setzer Gabbiani and Cyan Garamonde from Final Fantasy VI, Zack Fair and Cid Highwind from Final Fantasy VII and Vivi Ornitier and Adelbert Steiner from Final Fantasy IX.
Android users can now pre-register for Opera Omnia in the Google Play Store, with Square Enix offering a bonus of up to 5,000 Gems of in-game currency at launch, depending on how many players sign up. Square Enix says iOS users can still get the same rewards by playing the game at launch as well.
The western release of Opera Omnia this month coincides with the January 30th launch of the PlayStation 4 fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT.
I’ll be reviewing both of the upcoming Dissidia games in the coming weeks, so be sure to stay tuned to MobileSyrup if you’re interested.
Via: IGN
