Canada.ai launches as a handy aggregator for all Canadian AI news

Artificial intelligence was the headliner of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, and it’s stealing the show here in Canada, as well.
In fact, AI has become such a hot button topic that NEXT Canada, the non-profit behind the well-known entrepreneurship program The Next 36 and NextAI commercialization program, has announced a new web platform dedicated to the Canadian AI space: Canada.ai.
In a press statement, NEXT Canada says Canada.ai is a hub for information about AI research, the leading startups and companies in AI and events happening across the country. It lists partners including Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), Borealis AI, Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR), Creative Destruction Lab and Element AI.
The platform aggregates content from respected Canadian startup news publications like MobileSyrup‘s sister site BetaKit, Digital Journal and Techvibes, as well as larger news organizations including The Globe and Mail and the Financial Post.
It also features posts directly from Canada’s AI researchers and institutes, along with a directory of AI organizations, a timeline of history of AI in Canada a comprehensive calendar of AI events.
The launch comes at a propitious time, as officials from Google and Microsoft commented a recent Montreal Board of Trade-sponsored AI conference that the lure of Montreal’s artificial intelligence scene is attracting highly skilled talent from around the world.
Correction: The headline initially read Canadian.ai rather than Canada.ai. This error has been corrected.
Source: CNW
