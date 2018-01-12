HTC U11 EYEs leaks with dual front-facing cameras

HTC’s newest smartphone has leaked courtesy of Evan Blass.
In a tweet sent out early this morning, Blass shared images of the upcoming smartphone, which he says is called the HTC U11 ‘EYEs.’ Rumours of this device started to filter out late last year when Blass and others reported that HTC was working on a smartphone codenamed “Ocean Harmony“.
HTC U11 EYEs (Harmony): 6" FHD+ (1080 x 2160) Super LCD3, SD652 octa core, 4GB/64GB (+microSD), USB-C, 3930mAh, IP67, Android Nougat, Edge Sense. Black, silver, and red. Launches 1/15. pic.twitter.com/Ng0ateH3XR
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 12, 2018
According to Blass, HTC will launch the new smartphone on Monday, January 15th.
Blass says the U11 EYEs features a 6-inch 1080 x 2160 LCD3 display, Snapdragon 652 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, 3,930mAh battery, USB-C connectivity, IP67 water- and dust-resistance and the company’s Edge Sense technology.
Based on the renders, the U11 EYEs will also feature dual front-facing cameras (hence the branding, which is a call back to the Desire Eye, a smartphone HTC released back in 2014).
Blass also notes that the phone will ship with Android Nougat. If true, it means the U11 EYEs likely won’t support Project Treble; only devices that ship with Android Oreo are required to support the protocol, which is designed to speed up the rate at which Android devices receive major software updates.
￥3,299.00 (~$510) https://t.co/tsBezpWCFy
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 12, 2018
In a subsequent tweet, Blass revealed the U11 EYEs will cost approximately $510 USD.
The phone is unlikely to come to Canada, and the device is bound for China.
Source: Evan Blass (1), (2)
