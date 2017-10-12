News
PREVIOUS

Nintendo could be working on a Game Boy Classic Mini

Oct 12, 2017

7:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Game Boy

If a recently filed Japanese trademark is any indication, Nintendo could be preparing to rerelease its classic Game Boy portable in the same vein as the SNES Classic and the NES Classic.

Ninten-Switch.com spotted the recently filed trademark, which also seems to include an image of the classic Game Boy. No specifics about the trademark have been revealed, though it mentions it’s for a“home video game console” as well as “programs for smartphones,” “smartphone cases,” “smartphone covers,” as well as “key holders,” “necklaces,” and “watches.”

The latter terms indicate that this trademark could have been filed as an effort on Nintendo’s part to protect its intellectual property surrounding the Game Boy. Nintendo also filed a Nintendo 64 trademark this past summer, indicating that the Japanese gaming giant could be working on a miniature version of the N64.

Source: Ninten-switch Via: Kotaku

Related Articles

Reviews

Oct 2, 2017

5:47 PM EDT

SNES Classic Review: Emulation blast from the past

News

Oct 11, 2017

11:54 AM EDT

Nintendo releases bizarre Super Mario Odyssey live action ad

News

Aug 4, 2017

6:24 PM EDT

Turn your Android smartphone into a retro Game Boy with this accessory

News

Oct 10, 2017

11:17 AM EDT

This tool lets you install more games on the SNES Classic

Comments