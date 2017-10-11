RPCS3, a currently in-development emulator for the PlayStation 3 (PS3), has recently added two new features which will make PS3 games look a lot better.
RPCS3 will add support for resolution up to 10K, something that far exceeds what the PS3 could handle, according to the emulator’s creators. Though many users will not have a setup which can benefit from 10K as of right now, the creators made it so the emulator is future-proof.
RPCS’ creators unveiled a video which showcases games such as Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, Catherine, Tekken 6, Yakuza 4, and Demon Souls. The video compares the original 720p resolution to 4K so that viewers can really see the difference.
Another update which the RPCS3 received was anisotropic filtering up to 16x which is also used to make the PS3 titles look sharper.
The creators also say that the feature is available on every PS3 game, running on RPCS3. Unless its a game which doesn’t work with Strict Rendering Mode, however, those games will have to wait only “a bit longer” before they can receive the 4K treatment.
While the games will look a lot better with the RPCS3, the game should also run well even though 4K is very taxing. The creators say it’s due to the RPCS3 using the its CPU to render the images instead of the PS3’s GPU which still believes the game is running at 720p.
In general, however, if you do not have experience with emulators for modding video game consoles, it’s probably a good idea to avoid it, regardless of how much better it’ll make Demon Souls look.
To find out more about the RPCS3, check out its blog.
Source: RPCS3
Comments
Pingback: Emulator allows PS3 games to play in 4K | Daily Update()
Pingback: Emulator allows PS3 games to play in 4K – Electronics()
Pingback: Emulator allows PS3 games to play in 4K – High Tech Newz()