The OnePlus 5 only came out four months ago, but the rumour mill keeps turning out speculation surrounding its successor.
A smartphone with a 6-inch display and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, with a 18:9 display aspect ratio, has been leaked by GizmoChina. The image showcases thin bezels, and possibly curved edges, though this fact hasn’t been confirmed.
GizmoChina’s source, which is reportedly right 80 percent of the time according to the publication, says the device is the OnePlus 5T, though the render looks similar to the Oppo F5.
Further, the source says this device will be unveiled in November and released shortly afterwards.
If correct, the OnePlus 5T will most likely feature similar specs to the OnePlus 5, such as a dual real camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM (at least) and 64GB of storage and perhaps a better 3300mAh battery or greater.
Other rumours, however, point to OnePlus skipping the ‘5T’ and jumping right to the OnePlus 6.
If this is the OnePlus 6 it’ll come out next year, will similarly feature a 6-inch display, however, it will likely include next year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, Android 8.0 Oreo and perhaps the latest version of the Oxygen OS.
Source: GizmoChina Via: TechRader
Comments
Pingback: OnePlus to unveil OnePlus 5T in November, says report | Daily Update()