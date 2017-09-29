Huawei says Mate 10 will be an ‘intelligent machine,’ not a smartphone

The Huawei is calling the Mate 10 an ‘intelligent machine,’ not a smartphone.
According to the company’s most recent promotional video the Huawei Mate 10 “sees,” “thinks” and learns like humans. Additionally the promo says that the Mate 10 is “alive with potential.”
Huawei leads anyone watching to believe that the Mate will have artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities greater than our current smartphones.
The Mate 10 will sport the Kirin 970 processor which is reportedly the strongest system on a chip (SoC) and contains its own Neural Processing Unit, which will allow its AI to process 2,000 images per minute.
Further, with the announcement of the iPhone X, Huawei released a Facebook post indicating that its AI was smarter than the device.
The Huawei Mate 10 is reported to feature a 6-inch a 2,160 x 1080 resolution display with a 2:1 ratio and a dual-lens front-facing camera, in partnership with Leica, like on its the P10.
Additionally, the chief of Huawei’s consumer division said in an interview with Bloomberg that the Mate 10 will be an even more powerful product than Apple’s offerings.
Huawei’s Mate series of smartphones are not widely available in Canada, though anyone interested can purchase them outright on Amazon.ca. Huawei will unveil the Mate 10 on October 16th.
Source: Huawei Via: Android Central
Comments