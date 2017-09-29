Contest: Win a SNES Classic Edition!

The SNES Classic Edition marks the return of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, one of the loved home consoles in gaming history. Better yet, the micro-console features 21 pre-installed games, including Star Fox 2, which, previous to today, was never released before. Also included are other classics like Donkey Kong Country, Secret of Mana and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.
As with the NES Classic Edition, the SNES Classic works with all HDMI-compatible HDTVs and allows users to save their progress anywhere, not just at pre-determined save points.
