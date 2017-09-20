With the Nintendo Switch somewhat of a hard-to-find commodity here in Canada, Nintendo has been taking its new portable-home console hybrid on tour across the country, giving Canadians the chance to check out the system.
Throughout the summer, Nintendo visited seasonal events like the CNE. With fall starting this Friday, the gaming giant is setting up shop at two major Canadian shopping malls.
The company says it will be on the upper floor of the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and near the atrium court at the Metropolis at Metrotown in Bunaby, British Columbia. The kiosks allow fans to check out the company’s new games, as well as purchase special merchandise.
Additionally, between September 22nd and 24th, Nintendo will hold a Pokkén Tournament DX event where Pokémon fans will be able to check out the new game and enter special giveaways.
Lastly, Nintendo plans to sell a special edition Metroid: Samus Returns t-shirt, which, I’ll be honest, looks pretty sweet. No word on pricing, but Nintendo notes that it will only be available while supplies last.
Visit Nintendo’s website for full event details.
Source: Nintendo
