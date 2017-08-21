News
Check out the Nintendo Switch at the CNE and PNE

Aug 21, 2017

10:30 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch

If you’ve been waiting to play the Nintendo Switch, and live in either Toronto or Vancouver, you will want to head out to your local fair.

Until September 4th, those in and around Toronto and Vancouver will be able to check out the Switch and games like Arms and Splatoon 2 at the Canadian National Exhibition and Pacific National Exhibition.

Nintendo has an exhibit at the two fairs where the Nintendo Switch is playable.

The company is also raffling away Nintendo Switch Play Together prize packs, which include the console itself, as well as copies of ARMS, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. Full giveaway details can be found here.

Source: Nintendo

