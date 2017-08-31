TCL announces Canadian availability of the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition

TCL Communication, one of the manufacturers of BlackBerry smartphones, has unveiled a new version of its keyboard equipped KEYone smartphone called the KEYone Black Edition.
The company says the device is set to launch in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia, though TCL has not revealed a specific release date for the smartphone beyond Q3 2017. The phone will initially be available in the U.K., Germany, France, the UAE, Canada, Japan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a Canadian pricing set at $799.
In an email to MobileSyrup, TCL noted, “at this time, we don’t have that Canadian-specific information to share on carrier availability.”
“The global release of the BlackBerry KEYone from TCL Communication has far exceeded our expectations, with our re-imagined BlackBerry smartphone now available in more than 30 countries around the world; and more coming later this
year,” said Alain Lejeune, global general manager for TCL Communication’s BlackBerry Mobile brand.
The KEYone Black edition features a matte black finish, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that’s expandable up to 2TB. Other specs include a 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass 4 touch display, a physical QWERTY keyboard, Android 7.1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with an Adreno 506 GPU. Camera wise, the BlackBerry KEYone features a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.
For more information about the BlackBerry KEYone check out our review of the smartphone.
