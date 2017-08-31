Here’s all the Canadian Sony devices that will receive Android 8.0 Oreo

Sony Mobile has confirmed which of its Xperia devices will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo treatment.
The list includes all of the 2017 Xperia X series devices, while it appears older smartphones such as the C5 Ultra and the Z5 Premium won’t get the update.
Here is the full list of Xperia smartphones available in Canada that will receive the update:
- Sony Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact (will come with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-loaded)
- Sony XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XA1
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
- Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X Performance
