Don’t forget to use the blob emoji one last time before updating to Android Oreo

With the arrival of Android Oreo comes a variety of new features and improvements to Google’s operating system, including new notification badges, picture in picture support and the replacement of the blob emoji in favour of a more generic circular one.
Google announced that it planned to get rid of the blob emoji at Google I/O back in May. However, seeing it actually happen is different than just knowing about the plan. Those who want to quickly download Android 8.0 onto their Pixel or Nexus devices should remember they’re about to likely lose the blob emoji forever.
Android O does, however, include 69 new emojis as part of the Emoji 5.0 update, which applies to Unicode 10.0 — the latest version of the computing standard for handling text expressed in most of the world’s writing systems and more.
Among the new options include a woman breastfeeding, a head exploding face and a fair amount of supernatural beings including fairies, wizards, vampires and elves.
Some of the emojis even got a slight redesign for the introduction of Android Oreo. Emojipedia has the full list of the nearly 2,500 emojis available on Android O.
Image Credit: Emojipedia, TechCrunch
Comments