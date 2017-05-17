News
Say goodbye to Android’s blob emoji

May 17, 2017

6:05 PM EDT

10 comments

Android O Emoji

It’s the end of the era.

Google will retire its infamous blob emoji, with the operating system since the launch of Android 4.4, once Android O launches later this year. Replacing the gumdrop shape is a more generic circular base, examples of which you can see throughout this article.

For whatever reason, Google decided not to mention this earth-shaking change during its opening keynote earlier today. The company also announced that O will support the new emoji added with the Unicode Consortium’s Emoji 5.0 revision.

Android O emoji

If you want learn more about the redesign, Fast Company published an extensive feature on the redesign that includes an interview with Rachel Been, the creative director at Google who led the project. Been reveals that the entire process took 18 months.

It should be noted the new emoji are in beta, and the designs may change slightly before the final release. The new emoji are set to arrive with Android O in the second half of the year.

Source: Emojipedia

Comments

  • Pingback: Say goodbye to Android’s blob emoji | Daily Update()

  • Omar

    That’s too bad. At first I didn’t like them too much but the little blobs grew on me over the years.

  • Allyouranusarebelongtous

    Someone somewhere who communicates better with pictures vs articulate sentences will appreciate this…

  • Beautiful Blessings

    Goodbye.

  • w00

    I do wish they’d bury emoji 10 layers deep in submenus as a preliminary move towards eliminating them entirely.

    • mxmgodin

      You know you don’t have to use them if you don’t want to, right?

    • w00

      When I used the GF’s Nexus 5, emoji were more prominent than the “enter” key FFS – that’s crazy.

      Plus, I have to see them when others use them. I certainly don’t use them, I’m not retarded.

      Placing them prominently helps the literacy-challenged (ab)use them, so hide ’em, I say.

  • Ipse

    The blob people had their oval voices heard…It’s good to feel empowered.

  • Garrett Cooper

    What frustrates me the most is when someone on iOS puts an emoji and Android puts a ?, or vise versa.

