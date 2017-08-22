Starting now, Nintendo console owners can use PayPal to top up their eShop account, as well as purchase games and other content.
PayPal is currently available to Nintendo account holders in Canada, as well as 33 other countries, including the U.S., Japan, the U.K. and France.
Nintendo Switch owners can use the payment system directly through their console, while 3DS and Wii U owners need to first visit Nintendo’s website to load funds onto their eShop account.
Owners of all three consoles can continue to use their credit card or a Nintendo eShop gift card to pay for purchases.
“We have decided to adopt the globally-successful payment service, PayPal, as a payment method for Nintendo eShop to enhance the convenience of users and enable them to make secure payments,” said Nintendo in a prepared statement.
“By adding PayPal, which has over 200 million accounts worldwide, as a payment method for Nintendo eShop, we feel that we will be able to serve more customers across the globe with gaming experience.”
Following today’s announcement, Nintendo becomes the last of the big three console makers to add support for PayPal.
In 2009, Microsoft became the first of the console makers to support the payment system. Sony added PlayStation Network PayPal support in 2013.
Comments
Pingback: PayPal is now available on the Nintendo Switch | Daily Update()