It’s that time of year again — the time of year when students get internet discounts that the rest of us can only dream about.
If you’re a post-secondary student (or have a student in your household), this list applies to you. For everyone else, buckle in and get ready to be jealous.
Bell is offering four internet packages for students, all at a reduced eight-month promo price.
- Fibe 25 — $49.95, down from $79.95 regular pricing. 25Mbps download speeds, 10Mbps upload speeds. Unlimited monthly usage.
- Fibe 50 — $54.95, down from $79.95 regular pricing. 50Mbps download speeds, 50Mbps upload seeds. Unlimited monthly usage.
- Fibe 150 — $59.95, down from $84.95 regular pricing. 150Mbps download speeds, 50Mbps upload speeds. Unlimited monthly usage.
- Fibe 300 –$69.95, down from $104.95 regular pricing. 300Mbps download speeds, 100Mbps upload speeds. Unlimited monthly usage.
In the fine print, Bell notes that the offers expire September 30th, 2017. The offers are only available to new customers enrolled in a post-secondary institution in Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
As for Rogers, the carrier has debuted three Ignite student internet plans that come bundled with a choice of three cable packages — Starter, Select and Popular — all set at promotional pricing for 12 months.
- Student Bundle 1 — $74.99, down from $121.98 regular pricing. Ignite 75 Internet with up to 75Mbps download speeds, 500GB usage. TV Starter pack with 35+ channels.
- Student Bundle 2 — $89.99, down from $136.98 regular pricing. Ignite 150u Internet with up to 150Mbps download speeds, unlimited usage. TV Starter pack with 35+ channels.
- Student Bundle 3 — $134.99, down from $181.98 regular pricing. Ignite Gigabit Internet with up to 1Gbps download speeds, unlimited usage. TV Starter pack with 35+ channels.
Rogers notes in the fine print that the offer is available for a limited time within the Rogers Cable Service area for new customers adding two or three cable products or existing single product cable customers adding one or more products.
Additionally, Rogers is advertising a Share 10GB plus 2GB with Canada-wide calling promo for $59 per month (per a four-line account) as part of its student wireless deals.
Rogers’ sub-brand Fido is also offering a student-exclusive internet deal that provides one month of free service on 30Mbps downlink plans with unlimited usage or a 200GB cap, as well as on a unlimited 75Mbps downlink plan.
As for Telus, which provides internet services in Alberta and British Columbia, the carrier is offering three different 12-month student internet promo plans along with a $50 prepaid Visa card.
- Internet 25 — $33, down from $70 regular pricing. Up to 25Mbps download speeds, 5Mbps upload speeds. 300GB monthly usage.
- Internet 50 — $40, down from $77 regular pricing. Up to 50Mbps download speeds, 10Mbps upload speeds. 450GB monthly usage.
- Internet 150/150 — $49, down from $82 regular pricing. Up to 150Mbps download speeds, 150Mbps upload speeds. 1TB monthly usage.
If we see any other ISPs offer student internet pricing, we’ll update this article.
Update 31/07/17: Telus student internet offers added.
Image credit: Pixabay — Martinelle
