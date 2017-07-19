News
PREVIOUS|

Airbnb launches Trips service in Vancouver

Jul 19, 2017

3:20 PM EDT

1 comments

Vancouver cityline

Airbnb has launched its Trips feature in Vancouver, allowing users to book Experiences offered by locals which are aimed at bringing people together. Vancouver is one of only two Canadian cities to host Trips since the service launched in November 2016, following the Toronto rollout..

With Trips, locals and travellers alike can come together share interests and passions and go on excursions around the city, like trail running or visiting craft breweries.

With the launch of Trips in Vancouver, people will be able to take advantage of 28 different Experiences, including:

Vancouver Trips can be booked here.

For more on Airbnb, here’s a list of ways that those renting out their homes can be as safe and secure as possible.

Image credit: Flickr – Gord McKenna 

Related Articles

News

Apr 29, 2016

2:14 PM EDT

Google reportedly developing comprehensive travel app called Trips

Business

Aug 29, 2017

8:21 PM EDT

Quebec government to begin collecting Airbnb ‘tourist tax’ in October

News

Aug 23, 2017

8:16 PM EDT

Parking payment app HonkMobile expands into Metro Vancouver, joins EasyPark family

News

Sep 19, 2016

5:43 PM EDT

Let Google help you plan your next vacation with its new Trips app

Comments