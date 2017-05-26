News
Hacker group demands $50,000 ransom from Bell for stolen customer data

May 26, 2017

9:35 AM EDT

Bell building logo

Two hackers have anonymously come forward to claim responsibility for the recent Bell customer data theft.

In an interview with CBC News conducted over encrypted chat, an individual that uses the handle ‘exodus’ says they, along with their partner, sent a ransom email demanding the equivalent of $50,000 USD in bitcoins to Bell on May 5th.

That same individual went on to claim that they still had access to Bell’s systems even after the initial leak was revealed. In that time, the pair says they were able to obtain “all passwords for Bell customers,” in addition to the 1.9 million email address and approximately 1,700 names and phone numbers that were stolen from the company in the initial data breech.

Bell continues to claim that it has “no indication any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed,” a fact exodus disputes. “It could have been much worse for them,” said exodus to the CBC’s Matt Braga. “We were literally inside Bell’s networks with access to everything.”

For what it’s worth, the pair were unable to provide the CBC with any evidence to support their claims.

Moreover, when asked to comment on exodus’s claims, Marc Choma, Bell’s director of communications, declined. In an earlier interview with Reuters, Choma said Bell had not responded to a ransom notice the company had received.

The pair gave Bell 14 days to comply with its demands. In exchange, they promised to provide “video and cryptographical” evidence that the data was “securely deleted.” “They really don’t care about their customers,” exodus told the CBC.

According to an earlier article from The Globe and Mail, the RCMP’s cyber crimes unit is looking into the data breach, a fact exodus didn’t seem worried about. “… we have owned them,” they said.

Source: CBC

Comments

  • Ipse

    You know the old joke….”in related news, Bhell announces a 5$/mth price increase for all their services”. ” In more related news, the stolen data is made public as Bhell never paid the ransom”.

    • You mean “in un-related news, totally un-related, price increases are for uh, um, infrastructure upgrades, ‘cuz, uh, we’re building a next generation network, yeah, yeah, that’s what it’s for.”

  • vn33

    “They really don’t care about their customers,” exodus told the CBC.

    Obviously, these hackers have never been Bell’s customers!
    Do you think Bell will pay your ransom?? … Fools!!

  • Alex

    i mean, i’m glad they aren’t feeding the trolls, cause if they pay, then more will continue. however, the fact that bell continues to claim “no indication of any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed”… im skeptical of that. Also, i find my email address, my name and my phone number sensitive information. Bell not including that is worrisome…

  • Jon Duke

    Greeaaatttt… Our bills are going up again!

  • ticky13

    If CBC couldn’t verify any of their claims, why even bother publishing the story to begin with?

  • john smith

    probably a hacker who was fed up with Bell overcharging on data ????

  • 1Ricks1

    The only thing they would get about me is my name, email and my number. Oh ya and the size of my monthly bill. They can have the whole works. lol. This is one time I’m glad I don’t give my credit card number to phone companies. Maybe the hackers are just bluffing and having fun playing head games with Bell. Hahaha.

  • Kattz

    And, of course, this has NOTHING to do with their Indian call centre…Give me a break. Put a call centre in another country where you don’t know about their security, where there is a high population of people living in poverty plus another high population of unemployed computer engineers. What could go wrong here? I have nothing against the people of India. I’m very much opposed to companies like Bell exploiting the Indian people for cheap labour. If there are truly not enough Canadian techs with the skill set to do the job, Bell should bring them over here where they will pay taxes to Canada and spend their paycheques at Canadian businesses.

