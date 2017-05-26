News
Lenovo starts rolling out Android Wear 2.0 to Moto 360 2nd Gen

May 26, 2017

10:17 AM EDT

9 comments

Moto 360

The long wait for Android Wear 2.0 to arrive on the second generation Moto 360 has finally come to a close.

On Thursday, the Motorola Support Twitter account stated the update would start rolling out to Motorola’s second generation smartwatch “as early as today (May 25th).”

Numerous Moto 360 owners have since taken to Reddit to report that they’ve gotten the long awaited update on their smartwatch.

Unfortunately, in a subsequent tweet, the company declined to share when the Moto 360 Sport will get Android Wear 2.0.

Android Wear 2.0 adds a number enhancements to Google’s smartwatch operating system. In particular, the update adds support for standalone apps, more useful watch faces and additional fitness features.

Have you managed to download Android Wear 2.0 to your second-generation Moto 360? How are you finding the update so far? Tell us in the comment section below.

Comments

  • mikkel crichton

    I’m in Canada and I haven’t got the update as of yet….

    • Morry Zelcovitch

      Yes it is, see my above post…

  • trueblog

    Canadian and no update yet

    • Morry Zelcovitch

      Yes it is, see my post above…

  • Morry Zelcovitch

    ​So I checked for the update on my moto360 2nd gen and it said it was up to date, I randomly started tapping the green screen that said it was up to date and after a bunch of taps (wasn’t counting, sorry) the watch said charge watch to update… My watch is downloading the update as I type 😉 I hope this helps others out there…

    That was last night, it’s running great on my 360 in Canada 😉

    • trueblog

      I tried and i got the ‘Update Available’ then it said charge the watch but thats it .. nothing after … 🙁

    • Morry Zelcovitch

      It took a ton of time to download and kept reverting back to the green screen while it did… You just need to get it started and leave it alone… It will let you know when its ready to install. It took my watch all night.

  • mikkel crichton

    Thanks morry, that actually worked for me too…must have tapped for about a minute until I realized the screen asked me if I wanted to update

    • Morry Zelcovitch

      I’m happy to have helped 😉