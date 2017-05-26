Lenovo starts rolling out Android Wear 2.0 to Moto 360 2nd Gen

The long wait for Android Wear 2.0 to arrive on the second generation Moto 360 has finally come to a close.
On Thursday, the Motorola Support Twitter account stated the update would start rolling out to Motorola’s second generation smartwatch “as early as today (May 25th).”
Numerous Moto 360 owners have since taken to Reddit to report that they’ve gotten the long awaited update on their smartwatch.
@NamelessWing @Moto Happy to report that AndroidWear 2.0 will start rolling out in phases on Moto 360 2nd Gen, possibly as early as today.
— Motorola Support (@Moto_Support) May 25, 2017
Unfortunately, in a subsequent tweet, the company declined to share when the Moto 360 Sport will get Android Wear 2.0.
@jfemoreau Moto 360 Sport will get 2.0 but we have no timing to share. – Daisy
— Motorola Support (@Moto_Support) May 25, 2017
Android Wear 2.0 adds a number enhancements to Google’s smartwatch operating system. In particular, the update adds support for standalone apps, more useful watch faces and additional fitness features.
Have you managed to download Android Wear 2.0 to your second-generation Moto 360? How are you finding the update so far? Tell us in the comment section below.
