Bell Canada hacker is demanding payment, says report

The anonymous hacker who illegally accessed the information of 1.9 million active e-mail address and approximately 1,700 names and active phone numbers from Bell customers, is now looking for payment for the stolen data.
“A demand for payment was made by the hacker, but it was not paid,” said Bell spokesman Marc Chomavia email in a statement to Global News. “We did not reply to their demand.”
The hacker already placed a cache of documents online that includes thousands of e-mail addresses and also what could be logs of customer services interactions.
The hacker threatened that if demands were not met more information would be made public. Daniel Therrien, Canada’s privacy commissioner, said that the government is still waiting for a full report.
According to Global News, Bell says the cyber crime unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is currently looking into the breach and that it’s currently unrelated to the global WannaCry malware attacks.
Source: Global News
Comments
