Google Pixel 9a could sport a larger display, bigger battery

Google’s upcoming budget Pixel, expected to be called the Pixel 9a, reportedly will sport a significantly larger battery.

According to Android Headlines, citing an unnamed source, the Pixel 9a will sport a 5,000mAh battery. That’s roughly an 11 percent increase over the Pixel 8a’s 4,492mAh cell.

If accurate, that would be a significant increase for the A-series Pixel. I had a mixed experience with the battery on the Pixel 8a, and a battery increase is always welcome. Notably, that battery would be larger than the 4,700mAh cell in the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. In my time with those phones, the battery life was fine and easily lasted me the day, but it was seldom that I could extend the battery life into a second day.

In another Android Headlines report (this time citing multiple unnamed sources), the publication claims the Pixel 9a will sport a larger 6.3-inch display, the same size as the display on the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. Like the Pixel 8a, it will offer an adaptive refresh rate that can go from 60Hz to 120Hz.

Android Headlines also published details on other expected specs, including that the Pixel 9a will run on Google’s Tensor G4 chip and include 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. The Pixel 9a will reportedly measure in at 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm and weigh 186g, making it slightly bigger and slightly lighter than the Pixel 8a.

As with any leak, it’s worth taking things with a grain of salt. We won’t really know for sure until Google announces the Pixel 9a, likely sometime in the first half of 2025.

In other recent Pixel 9a news, we learned the phone will likely sport a new design that ditches the camera visor seen on other Pixels. It may also sport a new ‘Iris’ colour variant. It could also feature similar camera hardware to what’s found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Header image credit: Onleaks

Source: Android Headlines, (2)