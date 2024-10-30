fbpx
Netflix signs deal with Universal to get more movies

Netflix will get even more movies after 2027

Brad Bennett
Oct 30, 20243:47 PM EDT 0 comments
Netflix header daytime

Starting in 2027, Universal and Focus Features live-action movies will head to Netflix no later than eight months after their theatrical releases. According to The Verge, this deal includes renewing Netflix’s deal with Dreamworks and Illumination animation, which will see its animated features hit Netflix as well.

It seems like the movies will play in theatres and then head to NBC/Universal-owned streaming services like Peacock for a few months before finally landing on Netflix. Once the movies hit Netflix, they’ll stream there for 10 months before heading back to NBC-owned services again.

Previously, Amazon had this deal with Universal, but it seems that it will expire by 2027, and Netflix will take its place.

What remains to be seen is how this affects the Canadian streaming landscape. Since Netflix is making the deal, it seems likely that they’ll have leverage to bring the deal over to Canada, but since the NBC-owned Peacock service isn’t available here, it remains to be seen how this deal will affect Canadians.

MobileSyrup has reached out to NBC/Universal and will update this story when we receive a response.

Source: The Verge 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

