Streaming

New on Prime Video Canada: November 2024

Dean Daley
Oct 30, 20245:33 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in November.

Highlights include Hard North, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Crossa new original series filmed in Canada.

November 1st

  • Amazon Music Live: Halsey (Live Event)
  • Maníaco do Parque S1(Amazon Original)
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • The Polar Express
  • Mr. Mom
  • Soldiers Of Fortune
  • Akai
  • Bio-Dome
  • The Birdcage
  • Red Dawn
  • The Flying Scotsman
  • The Way West
  • Tomb Raider
  • The Secret Of Nimh
  • The Hustle
  • Dirty Work
  • Still Of The Night
  • Facing The Dragon
  • Behind Enemy Lines
  • Taking Of Pelham One Two Three
  • Loch Ness
  • Navy Seals
  • The Alamo
  • Easy Money
  • America’s Hidden Coast Mississippi
  • De-Lovely
  • Eye Of The Needle
  • Quigley Down Under
  • Get Out
  • Original Sin
  • The Movie Of My Life
  •  The Dogs Of War
  • The Mechanic
  • Fighting With My Family
  • The Great Train Robbery
  • Support Your Local Gunfighter
  • Hour Of The Gun
  • The Horse Soldiers
  • The Long Riders
  • The Train
  • The Black Stallion
  • Hoosiers
  • Yours, Mine And Ours
  • The Guardians
  • Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
  • Windtalkers
  • Balls Out
  • Apache
  • The Man In The Moon
  • The Greatest Story Ever Told
  • Cadillac Man
  • Despicable Me 4
  • Hustlers
  • NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC (Live Event)

November 4th

  • Prime Monday Night Hockey: Devils vs Oilers (Live Event)

November 5th

  • The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
  • Blind

November 6th

  • Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Original)
  • Molly of Denali: Season 17

November 7th

  • NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
  • Look Back (Amazon Original)
  • Cada Minuto Cuenta (Amazon Original)
  • Cromañon (Amazon Original)

November 9th

  • Transit
  • One 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Live Event)

November 11th

  • Prime Monday Night Hockey Kings vs Flames (Live Event)
  • How The Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Silence in Sikeston
  • Elinor Wonders Why: Season 11

November 12th

  • In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Amazon Original)
  • Bootcamp

November 14th

  • NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
  • Cross
  • Yudra

November 18th

  • Prime Monday Night Hockey: Oilers vs Canadians (Live Event)

November 19th

  • Carl The Collector
  • This Is Hockey

November 20th

  • Wish List Names (Amazon Original)
  • When Love Strikes

November 21st

  • NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
    Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original)
  • Dinner Club: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
  • Love With A Case

November 22nd

  • Tigres Et Hyènes (Amazon Original)
  • El Circo De Los Muchachos (Amazon Original)

November 23rd

  • Didi

November 24th

  • Nothing Like The Holidays

November 25th

  • Prime Monday Night Hockey: Flames vs Senators (Live Event)
  • Saving Grace

November 26th

  • Its In The Game (Amazon Orignal)
    Beyond After

November 27th

  • Carl The Collector: Season 2

November 28th

  • NHL Coast to Coast
  • Suspicion (Amazon Original)
  • Umesh Chronicles

November 29th

  • Hard North (Amazon Original)
  • A Menina Que Matou Os Pais The Series
  • Hasta La Madra De La Navidad (Amazon Original)
  • Twisters

Shows coming to Prime Video subscriptions:

  • Yellowstone: Season 5B – November 10th (Paramount+)
  • Sherwood: Season 2 – November 14th (BritBox)
  • The Day of the Jacket – November 14th (StackTV)
  • Landman – November 17th (Paramount+)
  • Dune: Prophecy – November 17th (Crave)
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 3 – November 21st (Crave)
  • Outlander Season 7B – November 25th (W Network)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – November 27th (Citytv+)
  • Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode -November 30th (Teletoon+)

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in here.

