New on Prime Video Canada: November 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in November.

Highlights include Hard North, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Crossa new original series filmed in Canada.

November 1st

Amazon Music Live: Halsey (Live Event)

Maníaco do Parque S1(Amazon Original)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Polar Express

Mr. Mom

Soldiers Of Fortune

Akai

Bio-Dome

The Birdcage

Red Dawn

The Flying Scotsman

The Way West

Tomb Raider

The Secret Of Nimh

The Hustle

Dirty Work

Still Of The Night

Facing The Dragon

Behind Enemy Lines

Taking Of Pelham One Two Three

Loch Ness

Navy Seals

The Alamo

Easy Money

America’s Hidden Coast Mississippi

De-Lovely

Eye Of The Needle

Quigley Down Under

Get Out

Original Sin

The Movie Of My Life

The Dogs Of War

The Mechanic

Fighting With My Family

The Great Train Robbery

Support Your Local Gunfighter

Hour Of The Gun

The Horse Soldiers

The Long Riders

The Train

The Black Stallion

Hoosiers

Yours, Mine And Ours

The Guardians

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Windtalkers

Balls Out

Apache

The Man In The Moon

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Cadillac Man

Despicable Me 4

Hustlers

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC (Live Event)

November 4th

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Devils vs Oilers (Live Event)

November 5th

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Blind

November 6th

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Original)

Molly of Denali: Season 17

November 7th

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Look Back (Amazon Original)

Cada Minuto Cuenta (Amazon Original)

Cromañon (Amazon Original)

November 9th

Transit

One 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Live Event)

November 11th

Prime Monday Night Hockey Kings vs Flames (Live Event)

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Silence in Sikeston

Elinor Wonders Why: Season 11

November 12th

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Amazon Original)

Bootcamp

November 14th

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Cross

Yudra

November 18th

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Oilers vs Canadians (Live Event)

November 19th

Carl The Collector

This Is Hockey

November 20th

Wish List Names (Amazon Original)

When Love Strikes

November 21st

NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)

Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original)

Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original) Dinner Club: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

Love With A Case

November 22nd

Tigres Et Hyènes (Amazon Original)

El Circo De Los Muchachos (Amazon Original)

November 23rd

Didi

November 24th

Nothing Like The Holidays

November 25th

Prime Monday Night Hockey: Flames vs Senators (Live Event)

Saving Grace

November 26th

Its In The Game (Amazon Orignal)

Beyond After

November 27th

Carl The Collector: Season 2

November 28th

NHL Coast to Coast

Suspicion (Amazon Original)

Umesh Chronicles

November 29th

Hard North (Amazon Original)

A Menina Que Matou Os Pais The Series

Hasta La Madra De La Navidad (Amazon Original)

Twisters

Shows coming to Prime Video subscriptions:

Yellowstone: Season 5B – November 10th (Paramount+)

Sherwood: Season 2 – November 14th (BritBox)

The Day of the Jacket – November 14th (StackTV)

Landman – November 17th (Paramount+)

Dune: Prophecy – November 17th (Crave)

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 3 – November 21st (Crave)

Outlander Season 7B – November 25th (W Network)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – November 27th (Citytv+)

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode -November 30th (Teletoon+)