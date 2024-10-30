New on Prime Video Canada: November 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in November.
Highlights include Hard North, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Crossa new original series filmed in Canada.
November 1st
- Amazon Music Live: Halsey (Live Event)
- Maníaco do Parque S1(Amazon Original)
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- The Polar Express
- Mr. Mom
- Soldiers Of Fortune
- Akai
- Bio-Dome
- The Birdcage
- Red Dawn
- The Flying Scotsman
- The Way West
- Tomb Raider
- The Secret Of Nimh
- The Hustle
- Dirty Work
- Still Of The Night
- Facing The Dragon
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Taking Of Pelham One Two Three
- Loch Ness
- Navy Seals
- The Alamo
- Easy Money
- America’s Hidden Coast Mississippi
- De-Lovely
- Eye Of The Needle
- Quigley Down Under
- Get Out
- Original Sin
- The Movie Of My Life
- The Dogs Of War
- The Mechanic
- Fighting With My Family
- The Great Train Robbery
- Support Your Local Gunfighter
- Hour Of The Gun
- The Horse Soldiers
- The Long Riders
- The Train
- The Black Stallion
- Hoosiers
- Yours, Mine And Ours
- The Guardians
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Windtalkers
- Balls Out
- Apache
- The Man In The Moon
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- Cadillac Man
- Despicable Me 4
- Hustlers
- NWSL: Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FC (Live Event)
November 4th
- Prime Monday Night Hockey: Devils vs Oilers (Live Event)
November 5th
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- Blind
November 6th
- Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Original)
- Molly of Denali: Season 17
November 7th
- NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
- Look Back (Amazon Original)
- Cada Minuto Cuenta (Amazon Original)
- Cromañon (Amazon Original)
November 9th
- Transit
- One 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug (Live Event)
November 11th
- Prime Monday Night Hockey Kings vs Flames (Live Event)
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- Silence in Sikeston
- Elinor Wonders Why: Season 11
November 12th
- In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Amazon Original)
- Bootcamp
November 14th
- NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
- Cross
- Yudra
November 18th
- Prime Monday Night Hockey: Oilers vs Canadians (Live Event)
November 19th
- Carl The Collector
- This Is Hockey
November 20th
- Wish List Names (Amazon Original)
- When Love Strikes
November 21st
- NHL Coast to Coast (Live Event)
Cruel Intentions (Amazon Original)
- Dinner Club: Season 3 (Amazon Original)
- Love With A Case
November 22nd
- Tigres Et Hyènes (Amazon Original)
- El Circo De Los Muchachos (Amazon Original)
November 23rd
- Didi
November 24th
- Nothing Like The Holidays
November 25th
- Prime Monday Night Hockey: Flames vs Senators (Live Event)
- Saving Grace
November 26th
- Its In The Game (Amazon Orignal)
Beyond After
November 27th
- Carl The Collector: Season 2
November 28th
- NHL Coast to Coast
- Suspicion (Amazon Original)
- Umesh Chronicles
November 29th
- Hard North (Amazon Original)
- A Menina Que Matou Os Pais The Series
- Hasta La Madra De La Navidad (Amazon Original)
- Twisters
Shows coming to Prime Video subscriptions:
- Yellowstone: Season 5B – November 10th (Paramount+)
- Sherwood: Season 2 – November 14th (BritBox)
- The Day of the Jacket – November 14th (StackTV)
- Landman – November 17th (Paramount+)
- Dune: Prophecy – November 17th (Crave)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 3 – November 21st (Crave)
- Outlander Season 7B – November 25th (W Network)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – November 27th (Citytv+)
- Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode -November 30th (Teletoon+)
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.
