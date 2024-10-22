Google Pixel 9a to sport same rear camera as Pixel 9 Pro Fold: report

Google’s next Pixel — the budget Pixel 9a — is still months away, but a new leak claims it will sport the same camera sensor found in the company’s priciest Pixel.

Android Headlines claims that the Pixel 9a will feature the same 48-megapixel sensor found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of the 64-megapixel sensor feature in the Pixel 7a and 8a. While that might sound like a downgrade, the 48-megapixel sensor features a larger f/1.7 aperture, allowing it to capture more light than the f/1.9 aperture in the 64-megapixel camera.

That change could boost the Pixel 9a’s lowlight camera performance compared to the Pixel 8a and 7a. Hopefully it’d bring the 9a camera performance closer to the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro devices, though notably, they still have a slightly better 50-megapixel main camera.

Unfortunately, Android Headlines reports that only the main Pixel 9a camera will get a boost, with the phone expected to feature the same 13-megapixel ultrawide secondary camera and 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Beyond the camera, the Pixel 9a reportedly will get the new ‘Add me’ feature that debuted on the Pixel 9 series. Add me allows users to take a picture of people and then pass their phone off so someone else can take a picture of them. Then the phone stitches the images together to make it look like everyone was together in one shot.

Add me was arguably the most notable camera addition to the Pixel 9 series, so seeing it come to the more affordable A line will be great. Of course, that’s assuming these reports are accurate — as with any leak, take the details with a grain of salt.

Source: Android Headlines