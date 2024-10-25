iOS 18.2 to allow users to set new default call and messaging apps

The first developer beta for iOS 18.2 has begun to roll out to enrolled users. Early adopters are now beginning to get their hands on the new software. Quickly, it’s been discovered that Apple is adding the option to set new defaults for calling and messaging apps.

As soon as the iOS 18.2 developer beta launched, Apple’s developer website published a new series of notes pertaining to the software. In it, the Cupertino, California company states that all users will be able to customize their default apps. “New calling and messaging defaults are also now available for all users worldwide,” Apple confirms.

It was originally believed that this ability may only be available to iPhone users in the European Union (EU). This year, Apple has been the focus of many recent regulatory changes. However, it’s a refreshing surprise to hear Apple is adding even more customization options via iOS 18.

According to those spending hands-on time with iOS 18.2, you’ll be able to set new defaults using a brand new section within the Settings app. With the ability to manage default apps, iPhone users can tailor which apps are the default for using the core capabilities of the phone. iPhone users can already set the default app for tools like the browser and email. This also extends to options such as passwords, keyboards, and call filtering.

As per EU regulatory changes, Apple is supporting a ton of customization options for users. This includes the widely anticipated option to side-load third-party apps as well as have alternate app store marketplaces available on iPhone. However, these changes only affect Apple within the EU. In Canada, Apple’s walled garden is still very much active with many of these changes unavailable. However, as these regional changes continue, the chances of them becoming a global standard increase more and more.

Source: Apple Via: The Verge