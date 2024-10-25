It’s not just you, casting Spotify to Google speakers doesn’t work

If you’ve tried to cast Spotify to Google-enabled speakers only to have nothing happen, you’re not alone. Google has confirmed that a recent update has broken casting for Spotify Premium users.

As reported by Android Authority, this appears to be an issue that specifically targets Premium users. Free users of Spotify don’t seem to affected.

If you are looking to test the issue for yourself, you can cast Spotify from any smartphone to your Google Home or other Google-enabled speakers. Both the speaker and your phone should show that they are playing, but the song won’t advance.

No solutions have been found so far. Users have tried resetting, unpairing, and relinking their devices, but it appears that whatever caused the issue won’t be fixed by the usual turn-it-off-and-back-on-again approach.

Google is aware of the issue and plans to roll out an update that will hopefully solve the problem shortly.

Source: Android Authority