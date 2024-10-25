Ottawa Convention Centre rebrands as Rogers Centre Ottawa

Rogers has stamped its name on yet another venue, this time purchasing the naming rights to the Ottawa Convention Centre. In this 10-year deal, the venue will see its name changed to the Rogers Centre Ottawa.

“We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring, not only for our clients and guests, but for the entire Ottawa community, said Nina Kressler, President and CEO of the Ottawa Convention Centre.

Not to be confused with the Rogers Centre where the Blue Jays play in Toronto, Rogers Centre Ottawa is just the latest in a number of naming rights deals made by Rogers. The Vancouver Canucks play at the Rogers Arena, Salmon Arm Arena was renamed to Rogers Rink, and Live Nation has partnered with the company to create a 50,000 seat music venue in Toronto called Rogers Stadium.

Previously, the Ottawa Convention Centre was renamed to the Shaw Centre in 2014 as part of a 10-year agreement. Rogers notably acquired Shaw in a massive $26 billion deal in 2023. Since then, Rogers has patted itself on the back and claimed it “increased competition and choice” through the merger while at the same time raising prices for customers multiple times this year.

They haven’t bought the naming rights to any humans yet, but if you’d like to be the first, now might be your chance.

Images credit: Rogers Centre Ottawa