Spotify adds new tool to create custom playlist art

Spotify is rolling out a new feature to make your playlists even more unique.

The music streamer’s new ‘Create Cover Art’ feature will let users make their own playlist cover art directly in the Spotify app. The creator includes various elements like text, images, background and stickers that listeners can combine to make the perfect playlist cover art.

Plus, listeners will be able to share their creations with friends on their favourite social media platforms.

Spotify says the new feature is rolling out in beta to 65 markets. The feature is also only available in English for now. Listners can find it by going to a playlist and tapping the three-dot menu button, then selecting ‘Create cover art’ from the menu.

Additionally, the streaming company said it partnered with various music artists who make their own Spotify playlists, like Clairo, Jamie xx and Arlo Parks. It also partnered with creative experts behind iconic album art, like Imogene, Adrian Hernandez and Cey Adams.

In other Spotify news, the streamer recently raised prices for its service in Canada in response to the Online Streaming Act, which forces foreign streaming companies like Spotify, Netflix and others to pay a five percent levy on all Canadian revenue. Funds generated by the levy will go toward local news production and content.

Image credit: Spotify