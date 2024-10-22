fbpx
You can no longer sign up for Disney+ through Apple

New and returning members will have to go through Disney directly

Bradly Shankar
Oct 22, 202411:28 AM EDT 1 comment
Disney is no longer allowing Disney+ sign-ups through the Apple Store.

As spotted by MacRumors, people have taken to the Disney+ subreddit to share that the streaming service’s support page now notes that “New and returning subscribers are no longer able to sign up and pay for Disney+ through Apple.” Those who are active subscribers through Apple will remain unaffected. Otherwise, new and returning subscribers will have to sign up directly through Disney+ going forward.

Disney doesn’t mention a reason for this change, but presumably, it’s to avoid having to continue to give Apple a revenue cut on any memberships that are billed through the iPhone maker. Netflix stopped allowing people to sign up through Apple in 2018, although it only finally cut off App Store billing entirely for legacy subscribers earlier this year. It’s unclear how much of a grace period Disney will give people, but it likely won’t be six years.

