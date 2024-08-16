The sequel to Fallout Shelter is finally out, in Canada at least

A new game called The Elder Scrolls: Castles is now available on iOS and Android. It takes the gameplay of the wildly popular Fallout Shelter and adds even more features alongside a medieval fantasy style.

The game has actually been in early access in certain countries like the Philippines for at least the last seven months as the company looked to iron it out and make sure it was thoroughly playtested ahead of the global launch on September 10th.

Leading up to that, it looks like Canada has been included in the playtest, and now, Canadians can download and play the game on iOS or Android for free. M-series Mac users can also play the iPad version of the game on their computer.

Like Fallout Shelter, your ultimate goal is to build a large fortress and fill it with different rooms for things like resource production, population expansion and more. At its core, these are sim management games, but Castles twists things up by also forcing you to make difficult choices to really make you feel like the ruler of your kingdom. Also, like Fallout Shelter, you can send out your subjects on missions to help you get cool loot and other resources.

The other big twist in Castles is that every real-life day, a year passes in the game, so with time moving that fast, you should be aiming to manage a dynasty of rulers rather than mostly ageless groups of people like you do in the Fallout version.

Expect more on the game over time as I play it more, but for now, you’ll have to download it and play it yourself. (iOS/Android).