Epic Games Store app launches on iOS in EU and Android worldwide

At long last, Epic Games has officially launched its Epic Games Store (EGS) on iOS in the European Union and on Android worldwide.

This comes after years of the Fortnite maker battling with Apple and Google over their respective app store policies. Epic is now able to launch an iOS version of the app in the EU following January changes to the region’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which require Apple devices to allow third-party stores outside of the App Store.

On iOS, users will have to go through a multi-step process to download the app from Safari. A similar process will be required to download the app on Android through Chrome.

Through the EGS app, users will then be able to download Fortnite to their mobile devices. Fellow Epic-owned games Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe are also available to download from the EGS app.

Epic first announced plans to bring EGS to iOS and Android in March, stating the app would launch sometime in 2024. However, Epic accused Apple of attempting to “stall” its efforts to bring EGS to iOS through “arbitrary” and “obstructive” App Store policies pertaining to ‘Install’ and ‘In-app purchases’ naming conventions and button labels.

Clearly, it eventually worked out, albeit so far only for the EU. However, Epic confirmed in a video explaining the steps to download EGS onto iOS devices that it is “working with regulators around the world to get the Epic Games Store on iOS in other locations, and to make this process easier in the future.”

The mobile rollout of the Epic Games Store coincides with Epic’s August 16th launch of ‘Absolute Doom,’ a new Fortnite crossover event with Marvel focused on iconic Fantastic Four villain Dr. Doom.

Source: Epic Games