Epic Games accuses Apple of stalling launch of App Store rival

Epic Games has accused Apple of purposefully delaying its efforts to launch a rival marketplace on the App Store.

In a July 5th thread on X (formerly Twitter), the Fortnite maker said Apple has twice rejected its submission to bring the Epic Games Store to iPhone and iPad. According to Epic, Apple says the “design and position of Epic’s ‘Install’ button is too similar to Apple’s ‘Get’ button and that our ‘In-app purchases’ label is too similar to the App Store’s ‘In-App Purchases’ label.”

2/3 We are using the same “Install” and “In-app purchases” naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps. We’re just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand,… — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) July 5, 2024

Epic, however, asserts that it’s using the “same ‘Install’ and ‘In-app purchases’ naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps.” It also claims that Apple’s rejections are “arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA [Digital Markets Act]” and says it’s shared these concerns with the European Commission.

Epic has long been at odds with Apple, most famously in its major legal battle over the App Store’s 30 percent revenue cut. Ultimately, a California court ruled that Apple must allow alternative in-app purchases on the App Store.

Most recently, Epic landed another major win in this ongoing feud when the European Union ruled that Apple must allow third-party marketplaces on the App Store.

Following that announcement, Epic quickly unveiled plans to launch its own app store on both iOS and Android later in 2024. In the July 5th X thread, Epic reiterated this targeted release window, “barring further roadblocks from Apple.”

Source: Epic Games Via: TechCrunch