Google’s latest Pixel devices are now available for pre-order in Canada, but as the Pixel 9 series moves in, some older Pixels move out.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are no longer available on the Google Store, though the Pixel 7a, 8, 8 Pro and 8a remain available. However, the Pixel 8 series hasn’t seen a price drop yet, though there will likely be some great sales on them as we head into the holiday season.

Stateside, 9to5Google noted that the original Pixel Fold was also removed from the Google Store. However, it never landed on the Canadian Google Store, so that’s not much of a loss for us.

Those hankering to pick up a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro in Canada aren’t totally out of luck yet. Several carriers still have the phones (albeit with warnings that they’re only available while supplies last). But time is definitely running out to get the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in Canada.

Via: 9to5Google