Here’s how much the Pixel 9 series, Watch 3, and Buds Pro 2 cost in Canada

Google unveiled several new Pixel devices at its August 13th Made By Google event, and they’re now all available for pre-order. Wondering how much they cost in Canada? We’ve got you covered.

Google Store

Pre-orders for all of Google’s new devices went live on August 13th, but not every device will hit store shelves at the same time. Below you can find the pricing, colours and release dates for all the new Pixel hardware.

The Pixel 9 comes in Peony, Wintergreen, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL come in Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes in Obsidian and Porcelain.

The Pixel Watch 3 comes in Polished Silver / Porcelain Active band, Champagne Gold / Hazel (41mm only), Polished Silver / Rose Quartz (41mm only), Matte Black / Obsidian, and Matte Hazel / Hazel (45mm only).

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 come in Peony, Wintergreen, Hazel, and Porcelain.

Carriers

The carrier section will be updated with pre-order and pricing details as they become available, so be sure to check back for more information.