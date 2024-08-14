OnePlus to launch new Pro earbuds with redesigned case

OnePlus has shown off its new Pro earbuds with a new leatherette design to better match with the OnePlus Open.

The Buds Pro 3 will feature a new sound profile from Dynaudio, the Danish audio company that OnePlus paired with last year for the well-regarded OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

While I haven’t tested them, yet OnePlus promises a step up from last year’s buds in sound, and the new leatherette design that comes in black to match the 2023 version of the Open and cream, which looks nice, but doesn’t currently match any OnePlus products. Hopefully, we get a white Open 2 at some point to tie the devices together.

Beyond the leather, the new buds have a case design that brings them more in line with the first OnePlus Buds than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which used more of a ring box design. This new design should make it a little easier to grab the buds out of the case with only one hand.

The new white design has a strong cream design, and it’s called Lunar Radiance. The black option is called Midnight Opus. The cases are a single tone, but each bud has a two-tone design with a metallic bottom that should help these buds provide a nice flash in your ear.

OnePlus has yet to share pricing, but the buds will launch on August 20th, and we should know how much they cost before then. That said, the last Buds Pro from OnePlus were $279 in Canada, so we expect the new ones to be priced around that or higher. If you are looking for a more budget-friendly set of earbuds, I have been testing the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pros. They’re pretty decent and are currently on sale for $80.

Source: OnePlus

Image source: OnePlus