Samsung resumes shipping Galaxy Buds 3 Pro after quality issues

Samsung has resumed shipping its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds after halting sales to address various quality issues.

The company paused sales on the Buds 3 Pro over several issues, including problems with the ear tips being easy to damage during the removal process. That was probably the most widely discussed problem, but other issues emerged as well, including uneven seams and surfaces, issues with the LED, the buds sitting at different heights in the case and more.

Android Authority spotted several posts on Reddit from customers who received Galaxy Buds 3 Pro units on August 8th and 9th. Some of the customers had pre-ordered the buds but didn’t receive their initial order because of the delay.

One person confirmed they were able to swap the ear tips without issue, suggesting that the problem was fixed. Presumably, the other quality issues people were experiencing have also been resolved. It’s not clear how widespread the problems were, but considering Samsung paused sales, it seems like the problem was significant.

Hopefully this marks the end of quality issues with the Buds 3 Pro.

