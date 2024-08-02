Spotify is giving song lyrics back to free subscribers

After removing the song lyric feature from free Spotify accounts, the company has finally announced that it’s making lyrics free again for everyone.

When song lyrics first launched on Spotify, they were free for everyone, but as the company has grown it changed many features and lyrics were put behind the Spotify Premium paywall last fall.

I suspect that lyrics never really drove anyone to pay for Spotify Premium in the first place, but as op-eds like “Why I finally quit Spotify” hit the front page of publications like The New Yorker, the Swedish company needs to start repairing the damage its sub-par app experience has done to its brand.

This also follows Spotify’s record-high earnings in late July, when the company was able to convert a subscription price hike into continued stock growth. During this time, CEO Daniel Ek also mentioned that a higher level of Spotify with things like high-quality music was on the way. That being said, this isn’t the first time the company has teased this plan.

Source: Engadget