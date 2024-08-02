New Moto tracking tags now available in Canada

The new Moto tag is now available in North America. In Canada, you can get a Moto tag from the company’s website for $39.99 for one or $139.99 for four.

The Moto tag lets users track their luggage, wallet, or whatever belongings they want to track. The tag uses Bluetooth and UWB and works with Google’s Find My.

The Moto tag also has underwater protection and an easily replaceable battery that should last a year.

You can buy the Moto tag here.