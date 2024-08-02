New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in August.

Highlights include Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the final season of SEAL Team and a new season of The Challenge.

August 1st

Population 11

August 2nd

The Lego Movie

National Champions

Snakes on a Plane

Wedding Crashers

August 6th

American Sniper

Tiny Chef (new episode block)

Up in the Air

August 9th

The End We Start From

The Rookie (Seasons 1-5)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

August 11th

SEAL Team (Season 7)

August 13th

Air Force One Down

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

SpongeBob SquarePants (new episode block)

August 15th

The Challenge (Season 40)

Le Bureau (full series)

August 16th

Breathe

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

Parallel

August 20th

Man of Steel

Pacific Rim

Ridiculousness

Rock Paper Scissors

August 23rd

Asphalt City

Cat Pack: A Paw Patrol Exclusive Event (Canadian series)

Dating Naked UK

Instant Family

Killing Eve (full series)

August 27th

Baby Shark’s Big Show

Playing with Fire

Wander

August 30th

Paw Patrol: Mission Paw (Canadian series)

Prey

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

