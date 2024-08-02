fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2024

A new TMNT animated series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits the platform later this month

Bradly Shankar
Aug 2, 202411:30 AM EDT 0 comments
Tales of the TMNT

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in August.

Highlights include Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the final season of SEAL Team and a new season of The Challenge.

August 1st

  • Population 11

August 2nd

  • The Lego Movie
  • National Champions
  • Snakes on a Plane
  • Wedding Crashers

August 6th

  • American Sniper
  • Tiny Chef (new episode block)
  • Up in the Air

August 9th

  • The End We Start From
  • The Rookie (Seasons 1-5)
  • Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

August 11th

  • SEAL Team (Season 7)

August 13th

  • Air Force One Down
  • Jack Reacher
  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
  • SpongeBob SquarePants (new episode block)

August 15th

  • The Challenge (Season 40)
  • Le Bureau (full series)

August 16th

  • Breathe
  • Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
  • Parallel

August 20th

  • Man of Steel
  • Pacific Rim
  • Ridiculousness
  • Rock Paper Scissors

August 23rd

  • Asphalt City
  • Cat Pack: A Paw Patrol Exclusive Event (Canadian series)
  • Dating Naked UK
  • Instant Family
  • Killing Eve (full series)

August 27th

  • Baby Shark’s Big Show
  • Playing with Fire
  • Wander

August 30th

  • Paw Patrol: Mission Paw (Canadian series)
  • Prey

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

