New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in August.
Highlights include Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the final season of SEAL Team and a new season of The Challenge.
August 1st
- Population 11
August 2nd
- The Lego Movie
- National Champions
- Snakes on a Plane
- Wedding Crashers
August 6th
- American Sniper
- Tiny Chef (new episode block)
- Up in the Air
August 9th
- The End We Start From
- The Rookie (Seasons 1-5)
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
August 11th
- SEAL Team (Season 7)
August 13th
- Air Force One Down
- Jack Reacher
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- SpongeBob SquarePants (new episode block)
August 15th
- The Challenge (Season 40)
- Le Bureau (full series)
August 16th
- Breathe
- Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
- Parallel
August 20th
- Man of Steel
- Pacific Rim
- Ridiculousness
- Rock Paper Scissors
August 23rd
- Asphalt City
- Cat Pack: A Paw Patrol Exclusive Event (Canadian series)
- Dating Naked UK
- Instant Family
- Killing Eve (full series)
August 27th
- Baby Shark’s Big Show
- Playing with Fire
- Wander
August 30th
- Paw Patrol: Mission Paw (Canadian series)
- Prey
Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).
