Rogers customers can convert their SIM to an eSIM in iOS 18

It’s been discovered in the iOS 18 developer beta that Rogers subscribers can now convert their SIM card into an eSIM card in the Apple settings app.

If you have a Rogers SIM in your iPhone or iPad, and you’re on the beta, you can now navigate to your Cellular Settings, tap on the small information icon beside your cellular plan name and then convert your SIM card into an eSIM. Telus and Bell added this to their main services as well as flankers Virgin Plus and Koodo Last year, so it’s nice to see Roger’s finally support the feature.

Notably, this doesn’t work with my Rogers iPad plan, but the button to convert from a regular SIM to an eSIM has appeared in Developer Beta 3.

With Rogers adding this feature, Freedom is the last big carrier without support for Apple’s SIM to eSIM transfer tool.

Via: iPhone in Canada