fbpx
News

Rogers customers can convert their SIM to an eSIM in iOS 18

All of Canada’s big carriers will soon be able to convert SIM cards into eSIM cards on iPhone

Brad Bennett
Jul 29, 202410:53 AM EDT 0 comments

It’s been discovered in the iOS 18 developer beta that Rogers subscribers can now convert their SIM card into an eSIM card in the Apple settings app.

If you have a Rogers SIM in your iPhone or iPad, and you’re on the beta, you can now navigate to your Cellular Settings, tap on the small information icon beside your cellular plan name and then convert your SIM card into an eSIM. Telus and Bell added this to their main services as well as flankers Virgin Plus and Koodo Last year, so it’s nice to see Roger’s finally support the feature.

Notably, this doesn’t work with my Rogers iPad plan, but the button to convert from a regular SIM to an eSIM has appeared in Developer Beta 3.

With Rogers adding this feature, Freedom is the last big carrier without support for Apple’s SIM to eSIM transfer tool.

Via: iPhone in Canada 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Koodo brings back 60GB 4G plan with price hike and autopay discount

News

Bike share programs on the rise across the country

News

Virgin, Fido add unlimited Canada/U.S. calling to some plans

News

Epic Games takes Fortnite off Galaxy Store in protest

Comments