Starlink has 400,000 active customers in Canada

Starlink, the new satellite internet company that helps people in remote places get faster networking, has shared on X (Twitter) that it’s servicing roughly three percent of the homes in Canada.

Starlink began offering its services in beta in Canada in 2021 and has grown to over 400,000 users since then.

These numbers are significant for a new entry in the telecom space, especially since it’s marked at a niche group, people who can’t get high-speed from a typical provider.

Starlink is also pretty expensive compared to an average internet plan in Canada. A regular dish is $499, and while they do go on sale sometimes, they’re still quite pricey. Currently, you can also buy refurbished satellite kits for $299. On top of that, the only plan available is $140/month.

That said, if you live in a rural area and have bad internet, Starlink seems like a very real solution and the people I know who have it are pretty satisfied with the upgrade over other, often slower and cheaper, options.

