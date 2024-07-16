The metal unibody OnePlus Nord 4 skips out on North America

OnePlus has officially unveiled the Nord 4, previously shown in the briefest method. Even though the company’s latest mid-range device isn’t coming to Canada, we decided that it was still worth discussing. This handset sports a durable, unibody metal design.

This handset features a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which lacks some of the AI power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but should still perform very well. It also sports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Battery-wise, it offers a 5,500mAh cell, which is impressive for any handset. If that wasn’t enough, the phone also supports 100W charging via SuperVOOC, which OnePlus says can charge the handset from 1 percent to zero in 28 minutes. The power cell also sports OnePlus’ Battery Health Engine, which should protect the device’s battery for 1,600 charging cycles.

Despite using a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the handset still has some AI capabilities, such as AI Speak and AI Summary, which can help users listen to and quickly break down large blocks of text. Further, there is an AI personal trainer to help manage high-stress levels or an AI Writer to help compose large messages.

The Nord features a 50-megapixel camera with OIS and the same RAW photography algorithm as the OnePlus 12. The mid-range device also sports an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

It comes in three very cool colours: Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, and Oasis Green. Each colourway sports two tones, adding something extra to the design. According to OnePlus, the Nord 4 will have six years of software updates.

The OnePlus Nord 4 starts at €499 (roughly $743 CAD) and comes out on August 8th if you want to head over to Europe to try out the device.