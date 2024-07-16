The OnePlus Watch 2R slims down the company’s smartwatch

OnePlus is honing its smartwatch chops with a refined version of the OnePlus Watch 2, which is thinner and lighter than before.

The most important change between the Watch 2 and the Watch 2R is the look of the metal. The newer Watch 2R has a brushed metal finish that gives it an understated look compared to its glossy sibling.

Inside, it runs the same hardware as the OnePlus Watch 2, which means it has a dual native OS structure that lets it push battery life to around a week of use with low power mode enabled. Users of the OnePlus Watch 2 report between two and four days of use.

Beyond the impressive battery life, people liked that it ran Google’s Wear OS 4 operating system instead of OnePlus’ own system like it did the year before. That said, the watch does run a small slice of the OnePlus smartwatch operating system when you use the clockface so it can preserve as much battery as possible.

OnePlus is also releasing this in the shadow of Samsung and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra so it will be interesting to see which smartwatch holds up the best later this summer. Make sure to stay tuned to MobileSryup over the next few weeks for a full review.

The Watch 2R will be $299 when it becomes availble to buy on OnePlus’ website, and in Some Canadian Best Buy locations.