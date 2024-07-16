fbpx
Amazon Echo speakers, security cameras, doorbells and more are 50% off

Prime Day is here, and Amazon's hardware is on sale

Jul 16, 202410:35 AM EDT 0 comments

Prime Day is here, and that means all of Amazon’s hardware and even some software is on sale. The shopping event will last for two days (July 16 and 17).

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

