Amazon Echo speakers, security cameras, doorbells and more are 50% off

Prime Day is here, and that means all of Amazon’s hardware and even some software is on sale. The shopping event will last for two days (July 16 and 17).
- Echo Spot – $64
- Blink Outdoor Camera – $64
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – $34
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series – $419
- Fire HD 10 – $134
- Echo Show 8 – $74
- Echo Show 5 – $119
- Blink Video Doorbell – $31
- Ring Indoor cam (2nd Gen) – $39
- Ring Floodlight camera – $164
- Blink Outdoor 4 floodlight – $59
- Amazon Fire TV Cube – $139
- Echo Dot Kids – $37
- Amazon smart plug – $19
- Kindle Paperwhite – $134
- Kindle – $109
