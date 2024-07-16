fbpx
AirPods Pro with USB-C down to $259 for Prime Day

Prime Day means cheap AirPods at a variety of retailers

Brad Bennett
Jul 16, 20242:04 PM EDT 0 comments
3rd-Gen AirPods

If you want to get a new pair of Apple AirPods, now might be the best time to jump on them.

Amazon has the newest AirPods Pro units down to $259, $70 off the regular cost of $329. AirPods (gen 3) are down to $188 and AirPods (gen 2) are $128.

Best Buy has similar pricing on the AirPods Pro (gen 2), which are on sale for $259.98 as part of the retailer’s 48-hour sale. Similarly, AirPods (gen 3) are on sale for $189.98 at Best Buy.

Walmart also has the Apple earbuds on sale. Refurbished AirPods Pro with USB-C are $225 on Walmart.com. Brand new they’re $317. Regular AirPods (gen 3) are on sale for $197 and Gen 2 units are $129. 

Source: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

