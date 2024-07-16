Save up to $500 on Google Pixel 8 Pro during Amazon Prime Day

Several Google Pixel devices are on sale on Amazon right now for Prime Day. From smartphones to smartwatches, there are plenty of savings to be had. Check out the deals below:
- Google Pixel 8 128GB — $646 (regular $949)
- Google Pixel 8 256GB — $729 (regular $1,029)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB — $849.99 (regular $1,349)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB — $1,029 (regular $1,429)
- Google Pixel 8a 128GB — $599 (regular $679)
- Google Pixel 8a 256GB — $679 (regular $759)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi — $379.99 (regular $479)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE — $449.99 (regular $549.99)
It’s worth noting that the Google Store is also running a sale on several Pixel devices, which you can check out here.
You can find all our Amazon Prime Day coverage here and more deals here.
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.