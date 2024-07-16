fbpx
Save up to $500 on Google Pixel 8 Pro during Amazon Prime Day

The Pixel 8, 8a and Pixel Watch 2 are also on sale

Jonathan Lamont
Jul 16, 20241:44 PM EDT 0 comments

Several Google Pixel devices are on sale on Amazon right now for Prime Day. From smartphones to smartwatches, there are plenty of savings to be had. Check out the deals below:

It’s worth noting that the Google Store is also running a sale on several Pixel devices, which you can check out here.

You can find all our Amazon Prime Day coverage here and more deals here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

