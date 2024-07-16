fbpx
Here are the best video game deals in Canada for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Save on the likes of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Tekken 8 and the Xbox Series X

Bradly Shankar
Jul 16, 20241:11 PM EDT 1 comment
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Cloud and Sephiroth

Amazon Prime Day is now underway, offering tons of deals across a variety of product categories.

For video games, in particular, there are some significant promotions on games and hardware. It’s important to note that some deals require a Prime membership.

Read on for a breakdown of the best gaming deals for Prime Day 2024:

Check out all of Amazon’s Prime Day video game deals here.

You can find all our Amazon Prime Day coverage here and more deals here.

