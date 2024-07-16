Here are the best video game deals in Canada for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day is now underway, offering tons of deals across a variety of product categories.
For video games, in particular, there are some significant promotions on games and hardware. It’s important to note that some deals require a Prime membership.
Read on for a breakdown of the best gaming deals for Prime Day 2024:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition (PS5) — $34.95 (regularly $57.82)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) — $66.46 (regularly $89.99)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $33.24 (regularly $59.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch) — $66.48 (regularly $79.99)
- Meta Quest 3 128GB — $522.46 (regularly $649.99)
- Persona 3 Reload (PS5) — $44.95 (regularly $89.99)
- Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch) — $70.98 (regularly $79.99)
- Sand Land (Xbox Series X) — $49.95 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Ocean The Second Story (PS5) — $37.99 (regularly $58.46)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) — $69.91 (regularly $79.99)
- Tekken 8 (PS5/Xbox Series X) — $49.95 (regularly $89.98)
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller — starting at $59.95 (regularly $74.95)
- Xbox Series X console — $579.96 (regularly $64.99)
Check out all of Amazon’s Prime Day video game deals here.
You can find all our Amazon Prime Day coverage here and more deals here.
Image credit: Square Enix
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.